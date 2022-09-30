PhysicsCentral has been retired
September 30, 2022
For over 20 years, PhysicsCentral has communicated the excitement and importance of physics to the public. While this site is now retired, The American Physical Society maintains its commitment to public outreach and engagement in physics.
We encourage you to learn more and get involved with our current initiatives, and we hope you will join us as we introduce new ones in the coming months.
PhysicsQuest
PhysicsQuest aims to introduce students to the basic concepts of physics through fun experiments that will sustain their interest in math and science.
STEP UP
STEP UP is a national community of physics teachers, researchers, and professional societies. STEP UP designs high school physics lessons to empower teachers, create cultural change, and inspire young women to pursue physics in college.
Physicists To-Go
Physicists To-Go brings real physicists to classrooms across the country with the goals of increasing science literacy and inspiring young minds to develop a passion for science.
Wiki Scientist Program
The Wiki Scientist Program helps physicists improve the public’s access to physics knowledge, raise awareness of the accomplishments of marginalized groups within physics, and grow as science communicators by editing and adding to Wikipedia.
Science Trust Project
The Science Trust Project aims to empower APS members to contend with misinformation about science in their professional and personal lives and to help them understand the impact of their participation in addressing misinformation.
Webinar Series: Engaging the Public through Science
This series of webinars is focused on helping the physics community to communicate science and physics-based issues with the public.